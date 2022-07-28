Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,710.00

Omni (OMNI) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00007495 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00263639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,361 coins and its circulating supply is 563,045 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.