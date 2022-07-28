Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 391.1% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Opawica Explorations Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OPWEF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile
