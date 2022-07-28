Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.