Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,113,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

