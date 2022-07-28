Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.