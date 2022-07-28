Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $236.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

