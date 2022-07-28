Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

