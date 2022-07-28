Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Centene Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Centene by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.