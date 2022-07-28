Oppenheimer Cuts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $214.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.00.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $202.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

