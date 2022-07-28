Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Strs Ohio grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $7,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.