Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.98

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 2795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $470,778. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Option Care Health by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

