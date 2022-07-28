Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $45.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

OPCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of OPCH traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 21,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,046. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $470,778. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,972 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Option Care Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

