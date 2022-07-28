Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.