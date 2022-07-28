Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN opened at $0.33 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.