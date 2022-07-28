Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $34,573,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $37,758,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $126.46 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.19.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

