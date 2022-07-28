Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $151.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $267.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

