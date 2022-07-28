Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

GE stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

