Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $181.01 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.