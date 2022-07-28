Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $478.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.12 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.62.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.