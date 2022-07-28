Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $383,595.08 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $383,595.08 and $70,605.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

