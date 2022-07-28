Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $24.19. Paramount Global shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 101,561 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
