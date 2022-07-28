Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $24.19. Paramount Global shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 101,561 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

