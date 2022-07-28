Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 28.59, but opened at 27.16. Paramount Global shares last traded at 27.50, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 30.13. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported 0.60 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of 7.33 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

