Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $133,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

