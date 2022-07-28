Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.04 ($0.21). 14,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 25,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

Parsley Box Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.26.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile



Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

