Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial updated its FY22 guidance to $4.28-$4.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.10-$5.60 EPS.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.75. 35,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $961.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.