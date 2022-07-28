PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,747.93 on Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $593.75 million and $34.41 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,747.93 or 0.07339640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,814.94 or 0.99999758 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005213 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00127237 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029868 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
