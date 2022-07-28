PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,747.93 on Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $593.75 million and $34.41 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,747.93 or 0.07339640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,814.94 or 0.99999758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029868 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

