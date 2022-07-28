Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in July

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Peninsula Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,260. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
About Peninsula Energy
