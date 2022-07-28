Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in July

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Peninsula Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,260. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

About Peninsula Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.