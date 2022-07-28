Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 2,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $843.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

