Peseta Digital Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PTD)

Peseta Digital (PTD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Peseta Digital has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Peseta Digital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Peseta Digital has a market capitalization of $119,828.30 and $1.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017023 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033194 BTC.
Peseta Digital Profile
Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,675,034 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Peseta Digital Coin Trading
