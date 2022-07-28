Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,473 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,473 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £984.06 ($1,185.61).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,684 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £983.64 ($1,185.11).

Pharos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 21.48 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.32. The stock has a market cap of £95.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22. Pharos Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.