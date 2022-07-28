Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 846 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.