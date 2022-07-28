Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.99-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDM. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 23,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading

