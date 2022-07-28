Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $24,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4,150.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,362,000 after purchasing an additional 89,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Robert Half International by 52.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

