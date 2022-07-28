Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.