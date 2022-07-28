Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,783 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Werner Enterprises worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $59,856,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

