Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:C opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

