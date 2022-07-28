Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $23.97 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.59 and its 200 day moving average is $513.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

