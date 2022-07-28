Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $52.86 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,258 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $52,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

