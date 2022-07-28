Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 24,209 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the period. Cognex comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Cognex worth $46,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognex Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.