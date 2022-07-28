Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,985 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.78% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $33,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 310.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $157.87 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.52.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

