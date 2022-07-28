Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,064 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

