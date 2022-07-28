PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Trading Up 5.8% Following Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $72.08 and last traded at $72.08. Approximately 1,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.81.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 241,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 102,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

