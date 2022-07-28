Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

