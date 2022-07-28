Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 60.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 100,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 144,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

