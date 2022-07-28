Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($13.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

POLY opened at GBX 199.97 ($2.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £947.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 440.87. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,586.82 ($19.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

