Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 115908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Portofino Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

