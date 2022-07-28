PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379,923 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,049 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

