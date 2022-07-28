PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Raised by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in PPL by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,248,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

