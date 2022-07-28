Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE:PDS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.03. 9,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,815. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 116.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $9,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

