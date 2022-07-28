Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 365,486 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 387,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 172.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.53. 31,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.